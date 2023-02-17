There’s A Brilliant Family-Friendly Festival Happening In Al Ain Right Now

It’s the season for amazing outdoor events, and one particular festival in Al Ain will not disappoint.

The much-loved Dar Al Zein Festival has returned to Al Ain this year under a whole new identity, DAZ Festival. It’s a ten-day festival featuring live music, music, carnival treats and amazing carnival rides, plenty of shopping opportunities, HEAPS of children’s activities and SO. MUCH. MORE!

What are you waiting for? DAZ Festival at Al Jahili Park is a must for the whole family and it’s only running for 3 more days!

There are 3 big events to go before the festival draws to a close – mark your diaries!

Tamer Hosny: 16 Feb

Ahmed Saad: 17 Feb

Miami Band: 19 Feb

The event is inspired by Mother Nature in all her glory and this season is JAM-PACKED with activities the little ones will love. With the historic Al Jahili Fort as a backdrop, amazing live acts, and a whole FEAST of fairground treats to tuck into, there’s truly something for everyone.

Tickets start from just AED25 when you buy online

AED 25 online / AED 30 at the door

Concerts:

Bronze passes: AED 95

Silver passes: AED 125

Gold passes: AED 295

VIP passes: AED 495

Make the most of this beautiful weather and make it your mission to visit DAZ Festival before it’s too late

The important bits:

When? Until February 19

More info here