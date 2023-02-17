Abu Dhabi
There’s A Brilliant Family-Friendly Festival Happening In Al Ain Right Now
It’s the season for amazing outdoor events, and one particular festival in Al Ain will not disappoint.
The much-loved Dar Al Zein Festival has returned to Al Ain this year under a whole new identity, DAZ Festival. It’s a ten-day festival featuring live music, music, carnival treats and amazing carnival rides, plenty of shopping opportunities, HEAPS of children’s activities and SO. MUCH. MORE!
What are you waiting for? DAZ Festival at Al Jahili Park is a must for the whole family and it’s only running for 3 more days!
There are 3 big events to go before the festival draws to a close – mark your diaries!
- Tamer Hosny: 16 Feb
- Ahmed Saad: 17 Feb
- Miami Band: 19 Feb
The event is inspired by Mother Nature in all her glory and this season is JAM-PACKED with activities the little ones will love. With the historic Al Jahili Fort as a backdrop, amazing live acts, and a whole FEAST of fairground treats to tuck into, there’s truly something for everyone.
Tickets start from just AED25 when you buy online
AED 25 online / AED 30 at the door
Concerts:
- Bronze passes: AED 95
- Silver passes: AED 125
- Gold passes: AED 295
- VIP passes: AED 495
Make the most of this beautiful weather and make it your mission to visit DAZ Festival before it’s too late
The important bits:
When? Until February 19
More info here