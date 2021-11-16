Abu Dhabi
Etihad Allows Dogs And Cars To Fly With Their Owners
Cats or dogs can now accompany owners in Etihad cabins, at an extra cost.
Economy travellers can expect to pay from AED550 with your cat or dog for flights six hours or less, and if you wish to purchase an adjacent seat, you must do this in advance. If you’re travelling in Business or First (lucky you!) you must purchase an extra seat in advance for your pet.
Checklist for travelling with animals in the cabin
Before you travel with an animal in the cabin, please make sure that:
- You have checked all entry and exit regulations for the countries you are flying to and from
- All applicable veterinary examinations or treatments have been completed
- You have asked your vet about any medication that may need to be administered to your pet during the journey
- Have all the official documents required for your pet to travel
- You have registered your pet for carriage in the cabin no later than 72 hours before your flight and have received confirmation of pet acceptance
- Your pet is familiar with the travel bag or kennel
- You have a lead and a suitable harness or collar available
- You have dry pet food in a sealed container in your cabin baggage
To help to keep your pet calm as they fly, Etihad suggest placing a blanket, an old item of your clothing or your pet’s favourite toy in the travel bag or kennel with them.
You can pay to bring your cat or dog on board Etihad operated flights, all other pets must be transported as manifested cargo with Etihad Cargo.
- If you are travelling in Economy, your pet will sit in their carrier under your seat in Economy, or you can purchase an adjacent seat for them to sit in their carrier next to you. The pet travel bag or kennel must not exceed 40 x 40 x 22cm (L x W x H) to fit under your seat in Economy or 50 x 43 x 50cm (L x W x H) if you have purchased an adjacent seat
- If you are travelling in Business or First, you can purchase an adjacent seat for your pet to sit in their carrier next to you. The pet travel bag or carrier must not exceed 50 x 43 x 50cm (L x W x H)
- Your cat or dog must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh no more than 8kg including their carrier.
- Pets will not be accepted on flights operated by our partner airlines.
- You must be at least 18 years old to travel with a pet