8 Free Mental Health Counseling Hotlines In The UAE
Your Mental Health is an important aspect of your entire well-being. In the sense that it includes your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Additionally, it affects how you think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how you handle stress, relate to others, and make choices in your day-to-day life.
The UAE became an advocate for bettering one’s Mental Health, especially during the pandemic. Furthermore, the nation set up free counseling hotlines for residents and nationals to call.
The UAE set up Mental Health Counseling Hotlines all around the nation for residents and nationals to call
- Estijaba helpline in Abu Dhabi: 8001717
- From Sunday to Friday between 8am – 6pm.
- UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention: 045192519
- From Sunday to Thursday from 9am – 9pm.
- UAE’s Mental health support line: 800 4673
- 8am – 8pm Daily
- Ministry of Community Development: 800623
- From Monday to Thursday from 7:30am – 3:30pm
- Friday from 7:30am – 12pm
- Saturday and Sunday are public holidays
- Family Development Foundation: 800 33322
- From Monday to Thursday 8am – 8pm
- Fridays from 8am – 12pm
- Community Development Authority (CDA): 8002121
- Monday to Thursday from 7:30am – 3:30pm
- Friday from 7:30am – 12pm
- Social Services Department of Government of Sharjah (SSSD): 800-800-700
- You can request a consultation on their website too.
- Amal Counseling: +97150645214
- They offer a 24 hour helpline service 7 days a week.