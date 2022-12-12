8 Free Mental Health Counseling Hotlines In The UAE

Your Mental Health is an important aspect of your entire well-being. In the sense that it includes your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Additionally, it affects how you think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how you handle stress, relate to others, and make choices in your day-to-day life.

The UAE became an advocate for bettering one’s Mental Health, especially during the pandemic. Furthermore, the nation set up free counseling hotlines for residents and nationals to call.

The UAE set up Mental Health Counseling Hotlines all around the nation for residents and nationals to call

Estijaba helpline in Abu Dhabi : 8001717 From Sunday to Friday between 8am – 6pm.

8001717 UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention: 045192519 From Sunday to Thursday from 9am – 9pm.

UAE’s Mental health support line: 800 4673 8am – 8pm Daily

Ministry of Community Development: 800623 From Monday to Thursday from 7:30am – 3:30pm Friday from 7:30am – 12pm Saturday and Sunday are public holidays

Family Development Foundation: 800 33322 From Monday to Thursday 8am – 8pm Fridays from 8am – 12pm

Community Development Authority (CDA): 8002121 Monday to Thursday from 7:30am – 3:30pm Friday from 7:30am – 12pm

Social Services Department of Government of Sharjah (SSSD): 800-800-700 You can request a consultation on their website too.

Amal Counseling: +97150645214 They offer a 24 hour helpline service 7 days a week.

