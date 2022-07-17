A Leaky Pipe May Be The Culprit Behind Your High Water Bills

A wise group of women once sang- “Bills, bills, bills, can you pay my bills?”

And you’re gonna be asking the same question to people if you don’t pay careful attention to the latest announcement made by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Water leaks could be adding to your water bills

DEWA has shared an image that highlights some key spots where water leakages commonly occur. These places include the water tank, toilet, kitchen or even around washing machines.

Although there are some ways to detect leaks, such as water spots on the walls, they are easy to go unnoticed.

Image via DEWA

DEWA suggest many smart ways to confirm all is well

One of the first ways to detect leaks residents pay attention to the High Water Usage Alert that is connected to the Smart water meter. It detects any leakages or unusually high water consumption- which usually signifies a leak.

Besides these, residents can also keep a close eye on the water meter and the water bill.

DEWA has also initiated the My Smart Living Programme which allows you to compare your water usage with other houses in your area and make smarter choices accordingly.

If you’re going away for the summer- make sure you activate Away mode

Travelling this summer? you can still keep tabs on your water consumption by activating away mode through the DEWA app or website.

Residents can also adjust the frequency of emails from daily to weekly so if there are any sudden spikes- you know something’s up.

That’s pretty much it. You’re now safe against sudden shocks!

