Abu Dhabi Just Opened The Region’s Biggest Natural History Museum!

Abu Dhabi just leveled up its cultural scene in a massive way!

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attends the official opening of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District

Launched to the public on 22 November, the museum takes visitors on a mind-blowing journey through 13.8 billion years of history… From the birth of the universe to the rise of life on Earth but with an Arabian twist.

And yes, the dinosaurs are insane

Walk into the atrium and you’re greeted by the world’s first-ever display of a full sauropod herd… Five giant, long-necked dinosaurs towering over visitors like something straight out of a movie.

Go deeper, and it gets even wilder. The museum is home to another world-first: two T. rexes locked in battle, featuring the iconic 67-million-year-old fossil “Stan,” one of the best-preserved T. rexes ever found. You can even spot the bite marks that tell the story of this prehistoric showdown.

But it’s not just dinosaurs!

The museum shines a spotlight on the natural history of the Emirates. You’ll travel back seven million years to a greener, wilder Arabian Peninsula, complete with giant four-tusked elephants and other now-extinct animals that once roamed the region.

With research spaces, workshops, community programs and a focus on sustainability, the museum is a true hub for learning and discovery.

The museum’s galleries explore 13.8 billion years of natural history, alongside global temporary exhibitions: “March of Triceratops” and “Wildlife Photographer of the Year 61”.

The new museum joins cultural superstars like Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, and soon Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Together, they make Saadiyat one of the most exciting cultural districts in the world.

