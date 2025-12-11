Celebrate Christmas Magic With Santa, Elves & Festive Treats!

Step into a winter wonderland this Christmas in Dubai!

Al Ghurair Centre is turning up the festive cheer this holiday season

Decked out in twinkling lights and sparkling decorations, the mall is ready to bring joy to visitors of all ages. With Santa, his elves, festive treats and plenty of holiday surprises, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Christmas in Dubai.

Meet Santa & His Elves!

When: December 16-25, 5:30PM-8:30PM

Families can step into a winter wonderland as Santa and his cheerful elves make a special stop at Al Ghurair Centre! Spend AED 100 or more and enjoy free access to Santa’s Grotto.

Snap festive family photos and join joyful storytelling sessions with Mr. Claus himself. Kids will also light up as they receive exciting goodies and treats from food vendors like Zutto Suki, Siomai House, Spice Grill, Sizzlin’ Steak and more.

Letters to Santa

When: December 4-23

Kiddos can get creative at Santa’s Grotto by writing a heartfelt letter with one special wish for an item available at the mall (valued at AED 1,000 or less). On Christmas Eve, two lucky wishes will come true, making the season brighter and more magical than ever!

Whether it’s meeting Santa, enjoying festive treats, or shopping for holiday gifts, Al Ghurair Centre is the place to be this Christmas. Don’t miss the fun, the food and the festive cheer… It’s a holiday celebration the whole family will love!