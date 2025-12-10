Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo): A Musical Fusion Like Never Before

The Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) is finally here! This exciting event will take place from December 16 to 20, 2025, at the Katara Cultural Village. Prepare for a spectacular celebration of rhythm, music, and cultural exchange.

Tickets are already available for purchase through Virgin Megastore, starting at just QAR 15. Don’t wait—secure your spot at this one-of-a-kind experience today!



A global celebration of music and culture

Expect to see Qatar’s military band leading the showcase, joined by military bands from the United Kingdom, United States, Turkey, Jordan, Oman, and Kazakhstan. These talented ensembles will bring their musical performances to the stage, celebrating music’s universal power to unite people and honor cultural diversity. Whether you love military precision or enjoy a more creative performance, this festival has something for everyone.

World-class performances you won’t want to miss

Get ready for amazing live performances that combine precision with creativity. The Doha Tattoo isn’t just about music—it’s about unity, showcasing how music brings people from all walks of life together. Elite military bands from across the world will perform alongside local Qatari talent. Together, they’ll deliver a mix of traditional and contemporary artistry that promises to captivate your imagination and leave you amazed.

A first in the Middle East

The Doha Tattoo is the first-ever event of its kind in the region. It continues the Tattoo tradition that has been celebrated since the 19th century. Originally born as military performances across Europe, this event brings that same artistry and precision to Doha with a unique local twist. This festival blends culture and tradition with modern innovation, creating a first-of-its-kind experience. It’s an event that will leave lasting memories, offering a chance to witness the beauty of music from all over the world

The Important Bits

Date: December 16-20, 2025

Location: Katara Cultural Village, Doha

Ticket Prices: QAR 15, QAR 30, and QAR 100 (Available at Virgin Megastore)

Tickets are now available! Don’t miss out—book now and secure your spot at this unforgettable festival.

