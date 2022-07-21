FREE Tickets For The DPWTC Just Got Announced!

GET IN THE HOLE!

Temps and humidity might still be on the climb but we’re already looking forward to cooler days and with that comes world-class sporting action, right on our doorstep. WHOOP!

The season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai comes to Jumeirah Emirates Golf Estates, from November 17-20 and golf fans are already buzzing.

With US $10 million in the pot, it’s all to play for and we’ve seen the biggest names in golf battle it out in the 18th. This year, you can expect to see the likes of former champs Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm take the course.

Tickets are FREE, or you can bump up your experience to hospitality – get the deets right here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World Tour Championship (@dpwtc)

Live your best hospitality life with these rates

Golf fans can get Early Bird discounts starting from AED499 for the Earth Lounge and AED2000 for the Championship Chalet, which sits pretty on the 18th.

As always the action is both on and off the green and you can expect the same variety of entertainment and food and bevvie options throughout the venue.

Once again, Ladies Day will make a comeback, as well as family day, This weekend is always an absolute blast – secure your tickets now!

via GIPHY