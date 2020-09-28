The First Boats Have Docked In Dubai’s Newest Luxury Harbour

The largest Marina in the REGION in the making, (the one that’s under construction near Barasti) has welcomed its first luxe yacht.

Not ready for the public just yet, Emirates’ based yacht manufacturers Gulf Craft were invited to be the first to dock at the mammoth Marina which will eventually be home to over 1,000 yachts, hotels and restaurants.

Located between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, this has been under construction for a number of years and it’s just SO impressive to consider how a brand new flagship destination can fit into the Marina area so seamlessly (minus some construction traffic!).

The first boats have docked at Dubai Harbour!