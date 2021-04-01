You Can Now Get Married On An Emirates Flight

The Dubai airline is taking love to new heights with a new initiative announced yesterday, which allows love-birds tie the knot at 40,000 feet. Dreamy!

We’re taking love to new heights! Emirates is pleased to launch a special Wedding Service for those who want to tie the knot at 40,000 feet. Plan your perfect day on our @Airbus A380, now available on select routes.

