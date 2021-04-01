Announcements
You Can Now Get Married On An Emirates Flight
The Dubai airline is taking love to new heights with a new initiative announced yesterday, which allows love-birds tie the knot at 40,000 feet. Dreamy!
We’re taking love to new heights! Emirates is pleased to launch a special Wedding Service for those who want to tie the knot at 40,000 feet.
Plan your perfect day on our @Airbus A380, now available on select routes.
Emirates announced you can get married in the sky for select routes and it’s the cutest thing!
In other unrelated big news today: The KHDA launches unannounced home inspections
Due to ongoing distance learning, school inspectors will now begin unannounced visits to family homes. Ratings of each family will be published online to ensure students are receiving adequate support, sleep and chocolate.
— KHDA (@KHDA) April 1, 2021
Carasti announces a rickshaw experience – love this green initiative!
Lovin Dubai is proud to announce we’re opening a ‘real-life’ influencer museum!
Opening soon! Lovin Dubai is building an entire luxe museum that the city’s biggest influencers will call home
Without further ado, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the Lovin Dubai Influencer Museum. The SZR development features a gym, a TikTok room, chill zone, tennis course, a wave pool… basically anything to make influencers feel at home. We’re also teaming up with big makeup and beauty brands, for guaranteed live tutorials from resident MUAs!
In plain terms, it’s like a zoo for people, and we’ve got BIG personalities lined up for day 1.
The ‘fluencers will have private bathroom facilities, but the rest of the facility is fair game (open to public viewing)… Do not feed the influencers!