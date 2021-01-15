Emirates Suspends Flights To South Africa Until January 28

Flights to South Africa will resume however, starting January 29

Customers who have booked a flight to South Africa from January 16 – 28 will not be accepted to travel

Alternatively those affected by this suspension in flights are encouraged to contact Emirates Airlines or their travel agent to rebook.

The last three flights available before the suspension are today, January 15:

To Cape Town: EK772

To Johannesburg: EK775

To Johannesburg: EK763