Announcements
Emirates Suspends Flights To South Africa Until January 28
Emirates Airlines will halt flights heading to South Africa starting tomorrow January, 16. A statement made by a Dubai-based carrier said that this is due to “operational reasons”
Flights to South Africa will resume however, starting January 29
Customers who have booked a flight to South Africa from January 16 – 28 will not be accepted to travel
Alternatively those affected by this suspension in flights are encouraged to contact Emirates Airlines or their travel agent to rebook.
The last three flights available before the suspension are today, January 15:
To Cape Town: EK772
To Johannesburg: EK775
To Johannesburg: EK763