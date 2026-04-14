Futuristic Foldable Phone Pre-Orders Could Land You FREE FIFA World Cup Tickets

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Big tech meets big football energy and honestly, this might be one of the coolest launches anyone’s seen in a while.
Motorola Mobility and e& UAE have teamed up to drop something special: the Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection, and yes… it comes with a twist you won’t want to miss.
Here’s where it gets exciting!!!!
If you pre-order this limited-edition foldable starting April 13, 2026, you’ll score a FREE ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Not a discount. Not a draw.
An actual ticket to one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
This isn’t just another smartphone, it’s Motorola Razr Fold’s first book-style foldable, and it’s built to impress:
Basically, it’s giving productivity, entertainment, and style… all in one fold.
It’s not just about selling a phone, it’s about creating an experience that connects fans to the moments they care about most. As stated by Tareq Alangari, SVP, ISO META President at Lenovo, “Our partnership with e& UAE reflects Lenovo’s commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE through innovation, strategic distribution and enterprise solutions. By combining Motorola’s premium devices with e& UAE’s connectivity leadership and digital ecosystem, we are creating new opportunities to deliver customized solutions for consumers and businesses across the region.”
Fabio Capocchi, VP & General Manager, Europe and META, Motorola also added that “The exclusive launch of the Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection with e& UAE represents an exciting step forward in our partnership. Together, we are bringing consumers closer to the moments they care about most, combining iconic design, breakthrough innovation, and unforgettable experiences tied to the world’s biggest sporting stage.”
So WHAT are you waiting for!!! GO and grab a chance to win FREE FIFA tickets!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service