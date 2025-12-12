GRAMMY-Winning Band Train Is Rolling Into Coca-Cola Arena This February!

Dubai music lovers, this one’s BIG!

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train is bringing their iconic hits to Coca-Cola Arena on 12 February 2026

And yes, you will be singing your heart out.

If you’ve ever belted out Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, or Drive By in the car (or the shower), get ready to hear them live.

This year is extra special for the band too! It marks 25 years of Drops of Jupiter, the Grammy-winning anthem Pat Monahan calls “the song that changed everything.”

From their start in 1994 to becoming global chart-toppers…

Train has racked up 10+ million albums sold, 30 million tracks, three GRAMMYs and over a billion streams on “Hey, Soul Sister.” And if you’ve seen them live, you know their concerts are pure feel-good energy… Huge vocals, huge nostalgia, huge vibes.

Dubai fans can expect a night packed with the hits that defined the 2000s and beyond. Whether you’re a longtime listener or you just love a massive sing-along, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Important bits

When: 12 February, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: Get them now!

All aboard the nostalgia train!