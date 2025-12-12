GRAMMY-Winning Band Train Is Rolling Into Coca-Cola Arena This February!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai music lovers, this one’s BIG!
And yes, you will be singing your heart out.
If you’ve ever belted out Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, or Drive By in the car (or the shower), get ready to hear them live.
This year is extra special for the band too! It marks 25 years of Drops of Jupiter, the Grammy-winning anthem Pat Monahan calls “the song that changed everything.”
Train has racked up 10+ million albums sold, 30 million tracks, three GRAMMYs and over a billion streams on “Hey, Soul Sister.” And if you’ve seen them live, you know their concerts are pure feel-good energy… Huge vocals, huge nostalgia, huge vibes.
Dubai fans can expect a night packed with the hits that defined the 2000s and beyond. Whether you’re a longtime listener or you just love a massive sing-along, this is one show you don’t want to miss.
When: 12 February, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Get them now!
All aboard the nostalgia train!
