د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

HH Sheikh Mohammed Just Announced A First-Of-Its-Kind Law To Regulate Virtual Assets In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The virtual assets world is expanding big time! It’s about investing in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

And that’s why HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a first-of-its-kind virtual assets law

The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has also launched to regulate all virtual assets.

The new Authority, launched under the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, will cooperate with all related entities to ensure maximum transparency and security for investors. It will oversee the regulation, licensing and governance of virtual assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies. It will also safeguard the personal data of users and monitor digital transactions.

The authority will be responsible for:

•Organizing issuing and trading of virtual assets and virtual tokens.

• Organizing and Authorizing virtual asset service providers,

•Ensure highest standards of protection for beneficiaries’ personal data,

•Organizing the operation of VA platforms and portfolios.

•Monitor transactions and prevent VA price manipulation.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer