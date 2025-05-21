Mary J. Blige Will Perform Live In Dubai For The First Time In Over A Decade!

Dubai, get ready to groove!

Global superstar and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is set to perform live at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on 24 June

This marks the first time in over a decade (!) that Mary J. Blige will take the stage in the UAE, making it a must-see event for fans across the region. Known for her powerful voice and deeply emotional performances, she’s bringing decades of chart-topping hits and soul-stirring energy to Dubai for a one-night-only show.

Since her debut in 1992 with What’s the 411?, Blige has released 14 studio albums, sold over 100 million records worldwide and earned 9 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and 2 Academy Award nominations. Legend! Her influence spans generations, with timeless tracks like Real Love, No More Drama, Family Affair and Be Without You.

The concert promises an evening filled with R&B, soul and all the raw, uplifting energy that Mary J. Blige is known for!

Important bits:

When: 24 June 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: livenation.me | coca-cola-arena.com Book nowww!