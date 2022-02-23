Dubai Clamps Down On Illegal Massage Parlours + Massage Cards

Dubai is saying a huge goodbye and cya later to illegitimate massage parlours and those pesky massage cards, after Dubai Police announce they’re cracking down on unlicensed parlours.

These parlours are unsafe and the owners are punishable by law as they pose serious threats to whoever seeks their scheming and risky services… That’s the word from the top!

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, confirmed that Dubai Police had intensified its efforts to raise public awareness of the centres’ harmful activities and track down locations and operators of these unlicensed businesses, as well as to arrest distributors of massage cards on vehicles.

Not only do such cards promote illegal businesses, but also contain indecent pictures that violate public morals,” “We are putting an end to this uncivilized phenomenon that causes hazards to motorists and pollutes our beautiful streets.

-Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations

You can help keep these cards off the streets!

“Dial 901 or use ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police smart App to report any suspicious, shady and illegal activities including these unlicensed centres and their promoters”.