At Last! The Opening Date For The Museum Of The Future Has Been Announced

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Instagram today with BIG news!

Dubai’s Ruler announced the Museum of The Future, ‘the most beautiful building on early’ will open to the public on February 22, 2022

What is the Museum of the Future?

The Museum is a home for inspiration, open to all. Our goal is to provide light in dark times: in an age of anxiety and cynicism about the future, we are showing that things can and must progress. Our imagined futures are fundamentally hopeful, but honest about the dangers of the present. In our exhibitions, publications, films and public events, we will show how the problems of the present can provide the raw material for a better world. We are committed to transforming imagination into action.

