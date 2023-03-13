Dubai’s Crown Prince Proudly Shares The First Public Snaps Of His Newborn Baby Boy

“May Allah protect them 💙💙”

Dubai’s Crown Prince just shared the most adorable family snaps, and the first public images of his new born baby, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The birth of baby Mohammed brings the Crown Prince’s family to a total of 5, after he welcomed the birth of twins in May 2021. In the first of the two images, the newborn bundle of joy has the attention of the Ruler of Dubai who’s seen gazing lovingly at his grandson with the Crown Prince proudly looking on.

3 generations: 1 snap – A very proud moment for the ruling Dubai family

View this post on Instagram

The birth of Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum was announced on February 25, 2023

