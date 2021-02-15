د . إAEDSRر . س

RedFest DXB Confirms The Festival Is Postponed Until 2022

It’s a sad announcement, but one we kind of guessed was coming.

The huge weekend of music that is RedFestDXB has confirmed it’s postponing until 2022, to make sure that when we DO return, we have the best experience possible.

Virgin Radio RedFestDXB is seven years in the making and has drawn artists like Stormzy, Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Sean Paul to its hallowed stage, however, it now joins the likes of Glastonbury and Coachella, annual music festivals which are cancelling this year’s events.

Lovin Dubai has been a proud media partner of this event, there’s NOTHING like the buzz at Media City on RedFest this weekend, so all we can do now is look forward to 2022.

“We’ll be back in 2022”

 

The crew at RedFest DXB confirm they are gutted

We are gutted, but as you may have guessed,  Virgin Radio RedFestDXB has been postponed until 2022.
We want to protect fans and ensure that we have the full RedFest party experience when it returns next year.
Virgin Radio RedFestDXB has seen over 100,000 fans attend over the last 7 years at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, with more than 50 global artists performing alongside local talent put together our family at @doneevents and @virginradiodxb

7 years, over 100,000 fans, 50 international artists… RedFest DXB WILL be back!

