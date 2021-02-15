RedFest DXB Confirms The Festival Is Postponed Until 2022

It’s a sad announcement, but one we kind of guessed was coming.

The huge weekend of music that is RedFestDXB has confirmed it’s postponing until 2022, to make sure that when we DO return, we have the best experience possible.

Virgin Radio RedFestDXB is seven years in the making and has drawn artists like Stormzy, Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Sean Paul to its hallowed stage, however, it now joins the likes of Glastonbury and Coachella, annual music festivals which are cancelling this year’s events.

Lovin Dubai has been a proud media partner of this event, there’s NOTHING like the buzz at Media City on RedFest this weekend, so all we can do now is look forward to 2022.

“We’ll be back in 2022”