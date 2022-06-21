The First-Ever Michelin Stars In Dubai Have Been Rewarded!

And the winner’s are

The world-renowned MICHELIN Guide is finally in Dubai. The Guides award stars of excellence to select establishments, and the prestigious revelation was announced in Dubai today.

The selection process

“The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world, by the inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.”

With 69 winners, the anonymous inspectors commented on how incredible the city’s culinary landscape is

‘From the most elegant and luxurious restaurant to the simple bistro offered by friendly locales, they have been amazed by how Cosmopliitian the city is’

2 Restaurants got 2 Michelin Star!

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Dubai Stay by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm

9 restaurants got 1 Michelin Star

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab

Armani/Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai

Hakkasan,Atlantis, The Palm

Höseki, Bulgari Dubai

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai

Torno Subito, W The Palm

Trèsind Studio, Nakheel Tower, Palm Jumeirah



The Bib Gourmand winners – (The ones who offer a value-for-money experience!)

Al Khayma

Bait Maryam

Brasserie Boulud

Fi’Lia

Folly

GoldfishIbn Albahr

Indya by Vineet

Kinoya

Ninive

Orfali Bros

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

Shabestan

Teible

Other significant awards included a talented young chef award and a winner for a commitment to sustainability

Talented Young Chef Award: Solemann Haddad, Moonrise

Sommelier Award: Danijela Tesic, Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm

Welcome and Service Award: Bait Maryam

Michelin Green Star Winner: Lowe