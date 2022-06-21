Announcements
The First-Ever Michelin Stars In Dubai Have Been Rewarded!
And the winner’s are
The world-renowned MICHELIN Guide is finally in Dubai. The Guides award stars of excellence to select establishments, and the prestigious revelation was announced in Dubai today.
The selection process
“The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world, by the inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.”
With 69 winners, the anonymous inspectors commented on how incredible the city’s culinary landscape is
‘From the most elegant and luxurious restaurant to the simple bistro offered by friendly locales, they have been amazed by how Cosmopliitian the city is’
2 Restaurants got 2 Michelin Star!
- Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Dubai
- Stay by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm
9 restaurants got 1 Michelin Star
11 Woodfire, Jumeirah
Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab
Armani/Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai
Hakkasan,Atlantis, The Palm
Höseki, Bulgari Dubai
Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm
Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai
Torno Subito, W The Palm
Trèsind Studio, Nakheel Tower, Palm Jumeirah
The Bib Gourmand winners – (The ones who offer a value-for-money experience!)
- Al Khayma
- Bait Maryam
- Brasserie Boulud
- Fi’Lia
- Folly
- GoldfishIbn Albahr
- Indya by Vineet
- Kinoya
- Ninive
- Orfali Bros
- REIF Japanese Kushiyaki
- Shabestan
- Teible
Other significant awards included a talented young chef award and a winner for a commitment to sustainability
Talented Young Chef Award: Solemann Haddad, Moonrise
Sommelier Award: Danijela Tesic, Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm
Welcome and Service Award: Bait Maryam
Michelin Green Star Winner: Lowe