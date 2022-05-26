The UAE Encourages Readiness After First MonkeyPox Case Detected

Monkeypox was first detected in the UAE on Tuesday, May 24, by The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). Today, the National Emergency Crisis and Management Authority (NCEMA) made an announcement encouraging readiness within the community.

Authorities are calling on the health sector to access and prepare

Health Sector: With the detection of the first case of monkeypox in the country, we stress that all relevant health authorities are assessing the situation, to ensure readiness for any future events.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 25, 2022

The UAE calls for precautionary measures

The NCEMA advises everyone to take precautions so that the risk of infection by any virus is reduced. The UAE Government urges people to take the relevant measures to keep the community and themselves safe and healthy. The protection of the community is the UAE’s priority.

The UAE Government has decided to stop COVID-19 media briefs

#NCEMA: We are announcing that the regular media briefing of the #UAE Government will stop from today, but it could be re-started under exceptional circumstances according to the current situation regarding the pandemic.

#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 25, 2022

In addition to the call for preparation, the NCEMA announced that the UAE Government will stop the regular COVID-19 media briefing today, May 26. Furthermore, the UAE government provided all the medical resources needed when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting, the UAE’s efforts to protect the community’s health and safety throughout the two years is significant.