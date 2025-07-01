The UAE’s Newest Budget-Friendly Online Shopping Experience Is Here!

Buckle up, UAE shoppers!!!

There’s a new Amazon experience in town.

Amazon UAE just dropped Amazon Bazaar, a colorful and trendy destination of the Amazon.ae mobile app where everything is fun, fab, and crazy affordable!

Amazon Bazaar is a dedicated section within the Amazon shopping app. You get your own search bar, cart, and checkout, all within a super vibrant section of the app. Whether you’re hunting for fashion finds, quirky home accessories, or just a few AED 4 steals (yes, really), this is your new go-to.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “Amazon Bazaar brings an exciting new shopping experience to Amazon.ae customers – from discovery to checkout, we’ve ensured the customer shopping journey is fun, easy, and engaging while they explore great deals from the convenience of their homes. Customers will find incredible value across a wide range of products priced as low as AED 4, with additional savings to be had throughout July, all while enjoying Amazon’s trusted reliability and convenience promises that customers have come to know and love. We look forward to customer feedback as we continue to enhance and expand the selection, helping them save more while they shop.”

Get ready to browse through major finds like…

Trendy items across fashion, home & lifestyle

Prices mostly under AED 25

Exclusive first-month deals (25% off everything!)

Free 15-day returns on most items (in case that cute top wasn’t the vibe)

Orders arriving in 6–12 days, with free delivery over AED 90

Plus…you can save even more when you add more items to your cart! Get an additional 5% off orders above AED 150 and 10% off orders AED 300+

Bazaar’s interface is also very user friendly, designed to make scrolling actually enjoyable. Spot something you love? Toss it in your cart and watch the discounts stack up! It’s literally made for those who love a good deal and a good design.

So where can you find it?

Right now, Amazon Bazaar is in beta for select UAE customers (you might already have it after the latest app update!). Full rollout is coming soon, but if you’re curious now, open your Amazon app and tap the new Bazaar icon in the menu, or just search for “Bazaar.” You can also check it out via your phone browser at amazon.ae/bazaar.

So whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or add flair to your space (without breaking the bank) Amazon Bazaar is your new happy place!!!