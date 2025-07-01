The UAE’s Newest Budget-Friendly Online Shopping Experience Is Here!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Buckle up, UAE shoppers!!!
There’s a new Amazon experience in town.
Amazon Bazaar is a dedicated section within the Amazon shopping app. You get your own search bar, cart, and checkout, all within a super vibrant section of the app. Whether you’re hunting for fashion finds, quirky home accessories, or just a few AED 4 steals (yes, really), this is your new go-to.
Stefano Martinelli, Vice President, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “Amazon Bazaar brings an exciting new shopping experience to Amazon.ae customers – from discovery to checkout, we’ve ensured the customer shopping journey is fun, easy, and engaging while they explore great deals from the convenience of their homes. Customers will find incredible value across a wide range of products priced as low as AED 4, with additional savings to be had throughout July, all while enjoying Amazon’s trusted reliability and convenience promises that customers have come to know and love. We look forward to customer feedback as we continue to enhance and expand the selection, helping them save more while they shop.”
Trendy items across fashion, home & lifestyle
Prices mostly under AED 25
Exclusive first-month deals (25% off everything!)
Free 15-day returns on most items (in case that cute top wasn’t the vibe)
Orders arriving in 6–12 days, with free delivery over AED 90
Bazaar’s interface is also very user friendly, designed to make scrolling actually enjoyable. Spot something you love? Toss it in your cart and watch the discounts stack up! It’s literally made for those who love a good deal and a good design.
Right now, Amazon Bazaar is in beta for select UAE customers (you might already have it after the latest app update!). Full rollout is coming soon, but if you’re curious now, open your Amazon app and tap the new Bazaar icon in the menu, or just search for “Bazaar.” You can also check it out via your phone browser at amazon.ae/bazaar.
So whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or add flair to your space (without breaking the bank) Amazon Bazaar is your new happy place!!!
