Today marks the the first day back to UAE school for the second semester of the academic year 2020-2021 and everyone is excited The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) stated that private schools in Dubai will carry on as usual, with parents choosing whether to send their children to school or opt for online learning. They just got back to school today and here’s how they’re feeling.

North London Collegiate School in Dubai welcomed returning and new students back, sharing the excitement on Twitter

We hope you had a fantastic first day at school! We especially enjoyed your stories about the winter holidays. To all our new students, we look forward to seeing you try yourselves out and flourish. Here’s to another wonderful term at #NLCSDubai ! #backtoschool #dubaischools pic.twitter.com/hsMPQx0gOG — NLCS Dubai (@NLCSDubai) January 3, 2021

Dubai British Foundation spread the happy faces of their returning students

NMS Kindergarten did outdoor learning for their young students to ease back into routine after winter break

Grateful for a new year & for this gorgeous weather🤩 #BackToSchool craft time in our #OutdoorLearning area was a nice way to ease back into our routine & school schedule after the winter break #Kg1AHappyHorses🏇 @NMSKindergarten @MichelleVerghe1 @Susanna_Porob @gemsnms_alkhail pic.twitter.com/REc7Wj9sd4 — Stacey Judith (@StaceyJudith) January 3, 2021

EIS Meadows shared a tweet on how they’re exciting to welcome back their students and hoping to start the term and year on a positive note!

We’re excited to welcome back our lovely students to school. Let’s start the year and term on a positive note. What are you looking forward to during Term 2?#EISMeadows #BackToSchool #BackToDistanceLearning #DistanceLearning #Term2 pic.twitter.com/gTcdQxjY1n — EIS-Meadows (@EIS_Meadows) January 3, 2021