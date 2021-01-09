Announcements
UAE To Resume Travel And Shipping Operations With Qatar Today January 9
Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the boycotts against Qatar will effectively end as of January 8.
The UAE declared the resumption of sea, land and air port operations with Qatar starting today, January 9.
Bilateral talks between the UAE and Qatar will help resolve other outstanding issues, Belhoul said.
We are extremely, extremely supportive and positive about the declaration
Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said. The Al Ula Declaration was a result of the 41st GCC Summit, named “the Summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah.” It took place on Tuesday January, 5 in Saudi Arabia in the city of Al Ula, governed by the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.