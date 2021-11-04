Announcements
The UAE Ranks 1st In The World For Women’s Personal Safety
The UAE topped the charts for ‘Women’s Perception of Community Safety’ in a survey by Georgetown University. The Women, Peace and Security Index draws on recognized data sources to measure women’s inclusion, justice, and security in 170 countries.
❤️ Personal safety for women is one of the top reasons people love the UAE ❤️
98.5 % of women say they “feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live.”
The UAE received an overall global ranking of 24 / 170 in The Women, Peace and Security index
Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark are the top-performing countries.