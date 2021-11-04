The UAE Ranks 1st In The World For Women’s Personal Safety

The UAE topped the charts for ‘Women’s Perception of Community Safety’ in a survey by Georgetown University. The Women, Peace and Security Index draws on recognized data sources to measure women’s inclusion, justice, and security in 170 countries.

The UAE topped the charts for personal safety

❤️ Personal safety for women is one of the top reasons people love the UAE ❤️

98.5 % of women say they “feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live.”

The UAE received an overall global ranking of 24 / 170 in The Women, Peace and Security index

Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark are the top-performing countries.

It’s not the first time the UAE has been recognised for its safety, Abu Dhabi and Dubai continue to be recognized annually on global city safety lists