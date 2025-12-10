Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Kicking Off His World Tour In Dubai!

Dubai, get ready! Yo Yo Honey Singh is starting his entire 2026 world tour in the city that launched him into global fame.

On February 6, the Coca-Cola Arena will explode with Honey Singh energy as he opens his My Story World Tour… a tour he calls his musical autobiography.

Be sure that this first chapter is going to hit different.

Dubai isn’t just another stop on the map for Honey Singh

It’s the place where everything changed. His first solo hit, Brown Rang, was shot in Dubai against the Burj Khalifa. This was a moment that catapulted him from Delhi streets to international superstardom. Now he’s coming back to celebrate that journey, one beat drop at a time.

“Every city on this world tour has a story but Dubai lies very close to my heart,” he said.

And this tour? It’s all about those stories, the grind, the glory, the cities that shaped him and the people who fueled the music.

For almost 20 years, Honey Singh has reinvented Indian music

He’s delivered anthem after anthem, topping charts from India to London to LA. Honey Singh is a trendsetter and a true comeback king.

He’s also one of the few Indian artists to break into global rankings, even surpassing Drake, Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Billie Eilish in the 2023 Top 50 Global Artists list.

Expect fireworks (maybe literally), insane energy and a night packed with the hits that shaped a generation.

Tickets are now live on district.ae… Grab yours before the arena fills up!

Important bits

When: February 6, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Book NOW!