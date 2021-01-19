A Uni Student Accidentally Discovers A Pink Lake In Ras Al Khaimah

When a simple capture becomes a headline, you know you have a newsworthy photograph! Ammar Al Farsi snapped an image while flying his drone at Saraya Island in Ras Al Khaimah that shook the internet.

Ammar was told by a friend that there’s a pink lake an hour and a half from his home in Sharjah. Without hesitation and goal in mind, he set out to capture the pink lake in all its glory. The student studies medicine but has an exceptional talent in photography.

He explains that the lake looks to be around 40 meters long and 10 meters wide. 100 meters off the sea coast, you can find the pink lake on Saraya Island in Al Rams, north of Ras Al Khaimah.

Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, Saif Al Ghais stated that the cause for the lake to turn pink is due to the proliferation of red algae. Pretty scientific stuff but it looks magical.