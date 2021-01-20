Community
Al Fahidi Fort Is Being Renovated And Its Immediately Got Iconic Status
Al Fahidi Fort dates back to 1787 when it was only one tower standing. It was the headquarters for the ruler of the emirate back in the day. That same tower still stands tall today. The Fort is an iconic landmark in Dubai which holds a lot of cultural heritage.
Preserving cultural landmarks such as the Fort has been the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, founder of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has announced the renovation of the Al Fahidi Fort
Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter on Wednesday January, 20 to announce the rehabilitation of the historic fort, to become a cultural landmark.
A little backstory to the fort dates later on in 1971 when the UAE was founded, Al Fahidi Fort became a cultural heritage in the city as it became home to Dubai Museum.
Fast forward to this evening of January 2020, Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum standing next to a canon. Beside that picture, is another of Sheikh Hamdan standing in the same place. Now that’s an iconic status.
The renovation is in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, took to Twitter to further elaborate on the fundamentals of such a renovation
Listen To The Lovin Daily: Emirates Will Trial A New COVID Digital Passport
Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.