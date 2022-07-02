An 8 Year Old Dubai Resident Is On A Mission To Save The Turtles

Even the smallest actions count! That is what 8-year-old Ayaan is determined to prove over his summer break through his ‘Project: Save Turtles’ initiative.

It all began on a school trip to the EXPO 2020 Dubai

Ayaan first learnt about the plight of turtles on a school trip to the EXPO 2020 Dubai. Coincidentally, his nickname in school was also ‘Turtle’, which only further piqued his interest.

When he realised that turtles were dying because of all the plastic litter in the sea… he knew he had to do something.

Project: Save turtles

He shared this issue with his parents, who were quick to support whatever decision he made. And so they all went out to La Mer Beach to begin collecting all the plastic they could find on the beach today. They also ensured that all the waste collected was deposited safely in the waste bins designated by the Dubai Municipality.

Ayaan has committed to carrying out this initiative once every week during his summer break.

The community heroes we need!

Such initiatives are the need of the hour, and we are glad that families like Ayaan’s are so enthusiastic to step in and help. They were also helped by some team members from Servhub.

Kudos to the whole team!

