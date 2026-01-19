Community

Dubai Just Got A Sustainable Streetwear Moment And F5 Is Leading It!

Malak Nazir
By

If you’re all about looking fresh while saving the planet, you NEED to check out F5

It’s basically sustainable streetwear brand and it’s seriously changing the game! Founded by Sarisha Ved, F5 is all about serving up style that doesn’t cost the Earth.

F5 isn’t your typical brand. It’s the brand for anyone who wants to rock the freshest streetwear without contributing to the planet’s downfall

Sarisha’s got that “look good, feel good, do good” energy, and it shows. F5 is for the bold, the creative, and the eco-conscious, all wrapped up in one. Expect oversized hoodies, sick tees, and accessories that make you feel like you’re part of something bigger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F5 Global (@f5global)

Okay, so the F5 After Show went off at Alserkal Avenue. It was everything we’ve been waiting for and more: a sneak peek at F5’s new collection, a bunch of local talent, and all kinds of creative energy flowing through the room.

This wasn’t just an event, it was an experience.

Held at Warehouse 46 on Friday, January 16, the vibe was straight fire, fashion shows, live activations, and a chance to meet and vibe with fellow creatives.

In a world where fast fashion is still thriving, F5 is giving us an alternative that’s not just sustainable, but actually cool

Sarisha and her team have proved you can go green without sacrificing style. So, if you’re into supporting brands that are changing the game while keeping it local, F5 is exactly what you need in your wardrobe.

Plus, F5 isn’t just about wearing cool clothes, it’s about creating a community of like-minded people who care about the planet and creativity.

Sooo whether you’re an influencer, a designer, or just someone who loves fresh fashion, F5 is where you wanna be.

