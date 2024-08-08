Dubai Residents Were Shocked By The Tipping Culture In The US
Tip-flation or a tipping inflation if you will, is when the expectation of tips is exaggerated during a certain period. This seems to be happening in the US right now. Meanwhile, in Dubai, tipping has always been a choice, not an expectation! It depends on a lot of different factors like exceptional customer service. In the US, however, you’re sometimes expected to tip at a self-service check-out – CRAZY, right?
Someone on Twitter was comparing the drastic difference in the tipping expectations in Dubai vs the US
Confession:
The US tipping culture is wild.
Had a couple of friends travel from Dubai to the US recently.
They had massive culture shock with the insane tipping culture.
My honest opinion is that tipping should always be optional according to a customer’s experience.
It…
— Rohit Manchanda (@rohit_thinks) August 7, 2024
The comments were divided, but for the most part, people agreed that tipping should depend on the country you’re visiting
Someone replied to the tweet saying its called “tipping” for a reason. “To me that means optional. Plus, that’s the job they chose and I’m sure people know it’s based on their performance (the reasonable ones anyway).”
Someone else said “I made a donation to a kids soccer team, and the donation page asked if I wanted to tip, tip on a donation. It’s getting wild.”
Tipping in the UAE is a choice and waiters or people in the service industry would feel grateful for one.