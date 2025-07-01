DXB Says “No Thanks” To The Airport Theory And You Should Too

There are two types of travellers in this world: the ones who arrive at the airport three hours early, and the ones who treat boarding time like a casual suggestion. You know the type. They roll up to the airport like they’re popping into Carrefour for milk. Hair slightly damp, passport in teeth, boarding gate in five minutes, but hey, at least they made it… Most of the time.

This is what the internet likes to call “airport theory.”

It’s the idea that arriving at the airport just 15–30 minutes before boarding is efficient and a time-saver. Less time waiting, more time in bed. Win-win, right? Here’s a random TikTok of someone testing out the theory. Her flight boards at 1:20 and she arrived at the airport at 12:30! She went through check-in, security, tax-refund area, and grabbed a coffee with 15 minutes to spare.

It might work out sometimes, but Dubai International Airport officially said no to the “airport theory” with a cheeky Instagram reel and a side of matcha

Honestly, they have a point. Why live on the edge when you could be living your best airport life?

We’re talking pre-flight lattes, a little duty-free retail therapy, a scroll through TikTok with a charging port and zero panic in sight. It’s giving main character energy… not sprinting through security in socks.

So next time you’re tempted to test the limits of boarding time, remember, matcha tastes better than mayhem. And at DXB, there’s no shame in being the early bird… especially when that bird is chilling at the gate with snacks and gift shops.