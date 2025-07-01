Community

DXB Says “No Thanks” To The Airport Theory And You Should Too

Farah Makhlouf
By

There are two types of travellers in this world: the ones who arrive at the airport three hours early, and the ones who treat boarding time like a casual suggestion. You know the type. They roll up to the airport like they’re popping into Carrefour for milk. Hair slightly damp, passport in teeth, boarding gate in five minutes, but hey, at least they made it… Most of the time.

This is what the internet likes to call “airport theory.”

It’s the idea that arriving at the airport just 15–30 minutes before boarding is efficient and a time-saver. Less time waiting, more time in bed. Win-win, right? Here’s a random TikTok of someone testing out the theory. Her flight boards at 1:20 and she arrived at the airport at 12:30! She went through check-in, security, tax-refund area, and grabbed a coffee with 15 minutes to spare.

@tabithaswatoshI CANT WAIT TO BE HOME!!!!!♬ original sound – Tabs

It might work out sometimes, but Dubai International Airport officially said no to the “airport theory” with a cheeky Instagram reel and a side of matcha

 

Recommended

Fans Rushed The Stage At Al Shami’s Dubai Gig And He Handled It Like A ProFans Rushed The Stage At Al Shami’s Dubai Gig And He Handled It Like A ProVIDEO: Dubai Civil Defense Reunite A Pet With Its Owner After Rescuing It From A Building FireVIDEO: Dubai Civil Defense Reunite A Pet With Its Owner After Rescuing It From A Building FireA Dreamy New Wellness Experience Is Coming To Souk MadinatA Dreamy New Wellness Experience Is Coming To Souk Madinat
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DXB Dubai International Airport (@dxb)

Honestly, they have a point. Why live on the edge when you could be living your best airport life?

We’re talking pre-flight lattes, a little duty-free retail therapy, a scroll through TikTok with a charging port and zero panic in sight. It’s giving main character energy… not sprinting through security in socks.

So next time you’re tempted to test the limits of boarding time, remember, matcha tastes better than mayhem. And at DXB, there’s no shame in being the early bird… especially when that bird is chilling at the gate with snacks and gift shops.

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service