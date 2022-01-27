Emirati Chairman Proudly Cleans Desert To Spread A Responsible Message

Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, the executive chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), took to Linkedin to share the important message of keeping the desert clean.

Alongside team members from the Shurooq company, Marwan can be seen picking litter off the sands of Sharjah. The beautiful backdrop of mountains is marred by the plastic waste on the dunes.

The Chairman’s initiative is to remind everyone that alongside enjoying the beauty of the desert, it is also their responsibility to keep it clean.

In his post he said, “We wanted to send a message to everyone that cleaning the desert is a responsibility of all, many people enjoy the beautiful and unfortunately some don’t care about keeping it clean.”

The UAE’s dynamism when it comes to protecting it’s natural beauty is truly admirable.