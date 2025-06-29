Fans Rushed The Stage At Al Shami’s Dubai Gig And He Handled It Like A Pro

Last night at City Centre Mirdif, Al Shami was in full performance mode! We’re talking music, lights, and energy high, when suddenly, things took an unexpected (but sweet) turn.

Mid-performance, a young woman fan ran on stage to hug Al Shami

Security was quick to react, ready to usher her away, but Al Shami gently held his hand out to stop security, letting the fan have her moment. She hugged him tightly and even managed to squeeze in a selfie. He smiled, stayed calm, and let the moment play out. Security then was able to escort the fan off stage, but not before she sneaked in a peck on the cheek!

And just as the stage cleared… it happened again

This time, a young boy jumped up, phone in hand, heart on his sleeve. He didn’t just take a selfie; he told Al Shami he loved him. Cue more crowd awws and cheers. Again, security stepped in, but Al Shami handled it with humility, kindness, and not a single sign of diva behaviour.

No drama, no fuss, just a humble artist giving love right back.

In an industry where many would’ve waved security in and kept the show going, Al Shami’s response was refreshingly real. But as fans, you also need to remember your boundaries! Celebrities are people who may like their personal space, and might not appreciate unsolicited contact, so YES, go support, enjoy the music, but don’t jump on stage.

