Lovin Life In Dubai: Inside Abdulla Al Kaabi’s Peaceful Urban Escape

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

This week, we’re stepping out of the spotlight and into serenity with Emirati filmmaker Abdulla Al Kaabi, who’s turned his Dubai home into a soul-soothing sanctuary. Think: Mini Fujairah meets modern minimalism.

Known for his poetic eye and storytelling flair, Abdulla gave Lovin Dubai an exclusive tour of his leafy haven — a calm, plant-filled oasis that blends culture, comfort, and creativity. From a majlis bursting with life (literally… the plants are real!) to a quiet writing nook that sparks his screenplays, every corner of his home reflects a deeper sense of purpose.

In this episode, Abdulla opens up about his journey from Dubai TV to film production, the personal rituals that keep him grounded, and the quiet corners of Dubai that bring him joy, including secret swim spots, scenic cycling trails, and his favourite hidden gems for authentic Emirati bites.

This isn’t a resort. It’s Abdulla Al Kaabi’s home. And it just might be the most peaceful place in Dubai!

