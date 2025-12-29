The 10 Most Memorable Dubai Moments From 2025

2025 was a wild ride for Dubai; from hot debates to celeb-packed restaurant lines, viral ideos and moments that lit up feeds all year long.

Here are the 10 defining Dubai moments of 2025 you absolutely remember

10. Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concert frenzy took over the internet

Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi shows weren’t just concerts; they were a cultural moment. Tickets vanished within minutes, resale prices spiked, and the entire country documented its ticketing journey online. Every colour, every chant, every Chris Martin moment dominated feeds for weeks.

9. Sephoria Middle East sold out in record time

The beauty world came to town… and everyone tried to get in. Sephoria’s Middle East saw tickets sell out within 2 hours, leaving thousands refreshing pages and sparking conversation about Dubai’s beauty scene’s power.

8. Dubai Marina tower fire and the pets that were saved

One of the most emotional stories of the year came from the Marina, where a high-rise fire sparked a massive rescue, including pets trapped in smoke and flames. Firefighters, volunteers, and the community rallied to save lives and give back to the tenants who lost their belongings.

7. The viral Dubai Mall modesty video liked by Sheikh Hamdan

A simple message about dressing respectfully at Dubai Mall turned into a global discussion… and the Crown Prince liked it. The creator’s video sparked fashion etiquette talk across platforms and became one of the most shared Dubai clips of the year.

6. Queues for Klay’s paratha burger

If you were in Dubai and didn’t see someone in line for the paratha burger at Klay, did you even live here? These buns became a city-wide obsession with people lining up for hours just to take a bite.

5. The Labubu craze took Dubai by storm

A LOT of people fell for the Labubu craze and the queue mania that came along with it. They were sold-out everywhere, and FOMO vibes made people talk nonstop about this trend for months.

4. Carbone Dubai’s opening became a celebrity hotspot

Carbone didn’t just open… it arrived like a red-carpet moment. From Hollywood faces to regional influencers, the restaurant quickly became one of Dubai’s must-see openings of the year.

3. Dubai Fountain closed for renovations

One of the city’s most iconic spots went quiet for renovations, leaving residents and tourists alike snapping pics of the empty basin and reminiscing on what makes Dubai’s fountain shows so beloved.

2. Sheikh Hamdan’s new promotion had Dubai buzzing

Leadership news that wasn’t just political — it was cultural. Sheikh Hamdan’s new title and role made headlines and took over timelines, reminding everyone just how central Fazza is to Dubai’s narrative this year.

1. Drone deliveries took flight in Dubai

Drone delivery trials launched across parts of the city, making headlines around the world and once again putting Dubai’s innovation on full display.

