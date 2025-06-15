VIDEO: Dubai Civil Defense Reunite A Pet With Its Owner After Rescuing It From A Building Fire

In moments of crisis, it’s not just buildings that need saving, it’s lives, memories, and sometimes, the furry companions that make a place feel like home. During the recent Dubai Marina fire that rattled one of the city’s high-rise residential towers, a powerful moment was filmed amid the smoke and chaos.

As firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, members of Dubai Civil Defence were rescuing a tenant’s beloved dogs from inside the burning building

The tenant was seen holding his dog and embracing one of the firefighters. You can hear the firefighter telling him that it’s going to be okay.

“They saved our babies in the middle of the fire,” the tenant said

It’s a scene that speaks volumes about compassion, duty, and the kind of bravery that goes beyond the job description. Dubai Civil Defence has long been recognised for its quick response times and dedication. To the heroes who walked into the fire not just for safety, but for love, we ALL see you. And we thank you.

Many vets, volunteers and members of the community have come together to help tenants with their pets following the fire

