Community

VIDEO: Dubai Civil Defense Reunite A Pet With Its Owner After Rescuing It From A Building Fire

Farah Makhlouf
By

In moments of crisis, it’s not just buildings that need saving, it’s lives, memories, and sometimes, the furry companions that make a place feel like home. During the recent Dubai Marina fire that rattled one of the city’s high-rise residential towers, a powerful moment was filmed amid the smoke and chaos.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

As firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, members of Dubai Civil Defence were rescuing a tenant’s beloved dogs from inside the burning building

The tenant was seen holding his dog and embracing one of the firefighters. You can hear the firefighter telling him that it’s going to be okay.

 

Recommended

A Dreamy New Wellness Experience Is Coming To Souk MadinatA Dreamy New Wellness Experience Is Coming To Souk Madinat15 Family-Friendly Restaurants In Dubai That Everyone Will Actually Enjoy15 Family-Friendly Restaurants In Dubai That Everyone Will Actually EnjoyA Giant Leap For Accessibility: A Resident’s Heartwarming Smart Gate Moment At DXBA Giant Leap For Accessibility: A Resident’s Heartwarming Smart Gate Moment At DXB
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

“They saved our babies in the middle of the fire,” the tenant said

It’s a scene that speaks volumes about compassion, duty, and the kind of bravery that goes beyond the job description. Dubai Civil Defence has long been recognised for its quick response times and dedication. To the heroes who walked into the fire not just for safety, but for love, we ALL see you. And we thank you.

Many vets, volunteers and members of the community have come together to help tenants with their pets following the fire

READ NEXT: A Dubai Resident Collapsed After Chasing Down A Phone Thief In London

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service