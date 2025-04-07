VIDEO: The Great Dubai Taxi Queue Of Eid 2025

If you’ve landed in Dubai during this Eid break, you probably noticed two things: 1) the sky is as blue as ever, and 2) the taxi queues? Are very very long.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The Eid holiday just finished and people are returning home. But getting from the airport to your final destination might have required a little patience (and maybe even a snack or two).

DXB saw what might’ve been the longest taxi line spotted in a while

The video says it all: a sea of travellers, trolleys stacked high with luggage, inching slowly forward in one massive, orderly queue that wrapped its way across the terminal (pretty sure it’s all the terminals). If you thought you skipped the queues because the holidays are over, think again because even on Monday, April 7, the lines were as ling as ever.

So, what was going on?

Simple: everyone’s coming back. Whether it was a quick getaway to cooler climes or a visit to see loved ones, thousands of people are returning to Dubai as the Eid break winds down (though technically, it’s still ongoing!). And of course, they all need a ride home.

Dubai’s transport system is generally a breeze, but even the most efficient networks get a little overwhelmed when everyone lands at once. Add to that the post-holiday fatigue, and suddenly, the humble taxi queue becomes the main character.

You’d think long lines would bring chaos, but in true Dubai fashion, it was more chill than stressful. People chatting, scrolling, sipping coffee from duty free cafés—some even treating it like the final bonding moment of their vacation.

Tips if you’re flying in soon:

Book a ride in advance: Careem, Uber, or even a friend with a big car.

Take the Metro: Especially if you’re travelling light—it’s connected to Terminals 1 and 3.

Or… embrace the queue: It’s practically a rite of passage at this point.

So yes, the taxi lines at DXB are long right now—but honestly, it’s all part of the great post-Eid migration. If you’ve just flown in, welcome back! And if you’re still away… maybe give it a day or two before heading home, if you can.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Is Building A Massive New Bridge

READ NEXT: Dubai Police Confirm No Fatalities In Hot Air Balloon Incident



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!