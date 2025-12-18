WEEKEND HOTLIST: Dubai’s Can’t-Miss Festive Eats, Markets & Holiday Experiences

With Christmas just days away, this is the last big weekend to soak up the festive spirit, lock in your plans, and sort those last-minute gifts. From cosy dining experiences and festive markets to family-friendly shows, pop-ups, and holiday activities happening across the city, we’ve got it all rounded up for you.

Whether you’re ticking off gift lists, planning a Christmassy day out, or squeezing in one more festive moment before the big day, there’s something on this list for everyone. Keep scrolling and start planning, your Dubai Christmas weekend starts here.

11. Catch festive Disney+ movie nights under the stars at Winter City Disney+ is bringing the festive feels to Winter City at Expo City Dubai with daily outdoor screenings of classic holiday favourites. Think Frozen, Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and more, all set under the stars in a beautifully festive space that’s perfect for cosy nights out with family and friends. Recommended Dubai Police Fined A Tourist For Drifting On SZR Tributes Pour In For Wing Commander Namansh Syal Who Lost His Life In Dubai Airshow Crash The Al Qudra Cycling Track Was Repaired In 12 Hours After A Complaint With two screenings a day throughout the season, it’s an easy way to soak up the holiday spirit and tick off all your favourite festive movies in one magical setting. When? 6 – 31 December 2025 Where? Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ MENA (@disneyplusmena)

10. Meet Santa inside the Royal Suite at Burj Al Arab

Christmas gets a serious glow-up with this ultra-luxe festive experience at the iconic Burj Al Arab. Families are invited to enjoy a butler-led Inside Burj Al Arab tour, complete with an exclusive meet-and-greet with Santa himself inside the breathtaking Royal Suite. Expect panoramic views from the 25th-floor Observatory Lounge, festive-themed beverages, souvenir gifts, and a keepsake photo album to capture the magic. It’s a joyful, once-in-a-season experience that blends festive fun with pure Dubai-level luxury.

When?

1–30 December 2025

Daily, 10 am – 7 pm

Pricing:

AED 2,000 for a family of 4 (2 adults + 2 kids)

Additional adult: AED 369

Additional child: AED 199

Reservations:

Visit www.insideburjalarab.com

9. Step into an Alpine winter escape at La Maison Ani

If you’re craving festive vibes with a seriously chic twist, La Maison Ani at Dubai Mall has gone full winter fantasy. For a limited time, the Parisian-inspired brasserie has transformed into The Alpine Chalet, bringing cosy mountain energy right to the heart of the city. Think frosted greenery, candlelight, soft ivory textures, and warm golden tones, all wrapped up with front-row Dubai Fountain views.

Throughout December, the festive menu adds a celebratory touch to Maison Ani’s French brasserie classics, with comforting winter starters, refined seafood dishes, and generous sharing mains made for long, cosy catch-ups. Desserts get a seasonal glow-up too, with chestnut-and-chocolate creations and Alpine-inspired cakes that feel straight out of a snowy postcard.

And if you’re planning ahead, New Year’s Eve here is a moment. “Midnight Above the Fountains” promises a glamorous countdown with uninterrupted fountain and fireworks views, festive specials, and a buzzing brasserie atmosphere to ring in 2026 in style.

When?

Alpine Chalet: 7 December 2025 – 7 January 2026

Festive menu: Throughout December

NYE: 31 December, from 8 pm till late

Pricing:

NYE Terrace (front-row fountain views): AED 2,500 per person

NYE Dining Room: AED 1,800 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Maison Ani by Chef Izu (@lamaisonanidubai)

8. Dine inside a Montblanc-inspired Alpine chalet at Eugène Eugène

If you’re after a winter dining experience that feels straight out of the French Alps, this one’s a must. Eugène Eugène has teamed up with Montblanc to launch the Montblanc Chalet by Eugène Eugène, an ultra-exclusive, limited-seating experience that brings Alpine charm, heritage, and craftsmanship together under one cosy roof.

Set within two real wooden chalets inside the restaurant, the experience is intimate by design. One chalet hosts up to 20 guests at individual tables, while the second seats just 10 around a long table, making it perfect for festive gatherings and private celebrations. Expect snow-dusted décor, rustic beams, and the irresistible aroma of melting cheese the moment you step inside.

The Alpine menu leans fully into comfort and tradition. Start with soupe à l’oignon or salade de chèvre chaud, move on to indulgent raclette and bubbling fondue made for sharing, and end on a sweet high with chocolate fondue and a classic tarte aux myrtilles. It’s warm, indulgent, and designed for long winter evenings done right.

When?

Launching December 20, 2025

Pricing:

AED 395 per person

Reservations: Call +971 4 379 8963 or email book@eugeneeugene.ae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EUGÈNE EUGÈNE DUBAI (@eugeneeugenedubai)

7. Sweeten your festive season with Ladurée’s holiday macarons

This year, Ladurée takes you on a magical journey to the mythical Garden of the Hesperides with its 2025 Holiday Collection, where delicate macarons bloom like golden fruits among branches and stars.

Beyond the macarons, the collection also features Yule Logs, festive gift boxes, and the classic Epiphany Galette des Rois, bringing elegance and indulgence to every festive table.

When?

Holiday macarons & festive offerings: From December 5, 2025

Gift boxes: From November 15, 2025

Epiphany Galette des Rois: January 1 – 31, 2026

Pricing:

Festive macarons: AED 15 each

Yule Logs: AED 55 (individual) | AED 349 (large)

Gift boxes: AED 158 – AED 620 depending on size

Reservations / Info:

Visit Ladurée UAE or follow @ladureearabia on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ladurée Arabia (@ladureearabia)

6. Celebrate the season with INA Dubai’s festive dining experiences

INA Dubai is turning up the festive magic this December with a lineup that combines culinary artistry, craftsmanship, and immersive seasonal experiences. From bold collaborations to elevated dining, every moment is designed to delight. Throughout December, the specially curated Christmas menu brings imaginative seasonal dishes to the table, from grilled scallops with chestnut and bacon crumb to roast Silver Hill duck and charcoal-roasted turkey glazed with blood orange, finishing with indulgent desserts like mulled-wine mousse and white forest cake.

When?

Christmas Menu: Throughout December

Pricing:

Christmas Menu: AED 650

Prestige Menu (with table-side caviar or truffle service): AED 850

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INÁ (@ina.dubai)

5. Feast in festive style at Fumée Steakhouse

This holiday season, Fumée Steakhouse is turning up the heat with a festive dining experience made for year-end celebrations. Available at both Fairmont Dubai and District 8, Marina Walk, the restaurant is dressed to impress with full Christmas décor, merry touches, and a celebratory atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or colleagues.

This month, guests can enjoy a five-course festive menu priced at AED 469 per person for groups of 10 or more. Highlights include Pistachio Arugula Salad, Tenderloin Hummus, Antep-Style Sautéed Liver, and the star of the menu, Chargrilled Wagyu Filet Mignon with sautéed baby potatoes, asparagus, and peppercorn sauce, finishing with Chocolate San Sebastian Cheesecake. Alternatively, the à la carte menu is available with a minimum spend of AED 300 per person, featuring signature dishes like Truffle Beef Tartare, 8-Hour Asado Beef Ribs, Golden Ottoman Steak, and Lobster Linguine al Bisque.

When?

Festive menu: 10 – 30 December 2025

À la carte: Available throughout the festive season

Pricing:

Festive menu: AED 469 per person (groups of 10+)

À la carte: AED 300 minimum per person

Reservations: Call +971 4 495 9888

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fumée Steakhouse Dubai (@fumeedubai)

4. Celebrate the season at MINT Market’s festive pop-up Wrap up 2025 with a feel-good festive experience at MINT Market’s Origin by MINT Christmas Market this weekend at The Sustainable City. This outdoor market showcases over 30 homegrown UAE brands offering handcrafted gifts, sustainable finds, and festive favourites… perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping or stocking fillers. Beyond shopping, enjoy seasonal bites, festive workshops for the kids, live carol singers, a roaming Christmas elf, and a special visit from Santa, all set in a relaxed, eco-friendly atmosphere. If you can’t make it in person, the MINT Market e-commerce platform lets you shop from over 60 UAE businesses with 1000+ products from fashion and beauty to homeware and personalised gifts. When? Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 December 2025, 9 AM – 6 PM Where? The Sustainable City, Dubai Pricing: Free entry More info / Online shopping:

Visit MintMarket.ae or follow @mintmarket.ae on Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINT Market (@mintmarket.ae) 3. Step into a festive fairytale at New Covent Garden Theatre Bring the family and enjoy A Fairytale for Christmas at New Covent Garden Theatre, a warm, magical performance inspired by classic holiday stories. With captivating staging and beautiful costumes, the show brings beloved tales to life and adds a touch of festive culture to your holiday season at Mall of the Emirates. When? Until 21 December 2025 Where? New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates More info / Bookings: Visit platinumlist.net

2. Celebrate Christmas Eve in style at Paramount Hotel Midtown Okaayyy this one’s a couple days after the weekend but you gotta reserve it NOW! This Christmas Eve, enjoy an evening of festive sparkle and gourmet artistry in true Hollywood style. Choose between a 4-course set menu with a soft beverage package or with a bottle of grape and soak in the celebratory atmosphere. Take your Christmas Eve to new heights with a five-course dinner at Malibu Sky Lounge. Every toast, taste, and moment comes with a stunning 360° view of Dubai. Packages start at AED 650 per couple – SCORE! When? 24 December 2025, 7–11 PM Where? Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Midtown

And Malibu Sky Lounge Pricing: Paparazzi: AED 210 – 310 per person

Malibu Sky Lounge: AED 650 – 895 per couple

1. Last-minute Christmas gifts made easy with Flowwow

Everyone’s going Christmas shopping this weekend, right? Don’t go to the mall, it’ll be crowded! Head to Flowwow! It’s got you covered with a curated selection of last-minute gifts that are ready to impress. From festive bouquets, wreaths, and centrepieces to special cakes, handcrafted candles, plants, and gift boxes, there’s something for everyone — all sourced from local sellers and delivered stress-free.

When? Available now through Christmas

Where? Online at Flowwow

Pricing:

Varies depending on gift selection

More info / Orders:

Visit Flowwow to browse, order, and get gifts delivered straight to your door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flowwow — gifting marketplace UAE (@flowwow.ae)