WEEKEND HOTLIST: Dubai’s Can’t-Miss Festive Eats, Markets & Holiday Experiences

With Christmas just days away, this is the last big weekend to soak up the festive spirit, lock in your plans, and sort those last-minute gifts. From cosy dining experiences and festive markets to family-friendly shows, pop-ups, and holiday activities happening across the city, we’ve got it all rounded up for you.
Whether you’re ticking off gift lists, planning a Christmassy day out, or squeezing in one more festive moment before the big day, there’s something on this list for everyone. Keep scrolling and start planning, your Dubai Christmas weekend starts here.
Christmas gets a serious glow-up with this ultra-luxe festive experience at the iconic Burj Al Arab. Families are invited to enjoy a butler-led Inside Burj Al Arab tour, complete with an exclusive meet-and-greet with Santa himself inside the breathtaking Royal Suite. Expect panoramic views from the 25th-floor Observatory Lounge, festive-themed beverages, souvenir gifts, and a keepsake photo album to capture the magic. It’s a joyful, once-in-a-season experience that blends festive fun with pure Dubai-level luxury.
Visit www.insideburjalarab.com
If you’re craving festive vibes with a seriously chic twist, La Maison Ani at Dubai Mall has gone full winter fantasy. For a limited time, the Parisian-inspired brasserie has transformed into The Alpine Chalet, bringing cosy mountain energy right to the heart of the city. Think frosted greenery, candlelight, soft ivory textures, and warm golden tones, all wrapped up with front-row Dubai Fountain views.
Throughout December, the festive menu adds a celebratory touch to Maison Ani’s French brasserie classics, with comforting winter starters, refined seafood dishes, and generous sharing mains made for long, cosy catch-ups. Desserts get a seasonal glow-up too, with chestnut-and-chocolate creations and Alpine-inspired cakes that feel straight out of a snowy postcard.
And if you’re planning ahead, New Year’s Eve here is a moment. “Midnight Above the Fountains” promises a glamorous countdown with uninterrupted fountain and fireworks views, festive specials, and a buzzing brasserie atmosphere to ring in 2026 in style.
If you’re after a winter dining experience that feels straight out of the French Alps, this one’s a must. Eugène Eugène has teamed up with Montblanc to launch the Montblanc Chalet by Eugène Eugène, an ultra-exclusive, limited-seating experience that brings Alpine charm, heritage, and craftsmanship together under one cosy roof.
Set within two real wooden chalets inside the restaurant, the experience is intimate by design. One chalet hosts up to 20 guests at individual tables, while the second seats just 10 around a long table, making it perfect for festive gatherings and private celebrations. Expect snow-dusted décor, rustic beams, and the irresistible aroma of melting cheese the moment you step inside.
The Alpine menu leans fully into comfort and tradition. Start with soupe à l’oignon or salade de chèvre chaud, move on to indulgent raclette and bubbling fondue made for sharing, and end on a sweet high with chocolate fondue and a classic tarte aux myrtilles. It’s warm, indulgent, and designed for long winter evenings done right.
Launching December 20, 2025
AED 395 per person
Reservations: Call +971 4 379 8963 or email book@eugeneeugene.ae
This year, Ladurée takes you on a magical journey to the mythical Garden of the Hesperides with its 2025 Holiday Collection, where delicate macarons bloom like golden fruits among branches and stars.
Beyond the macarons, the collection also features Yule Logs, festive gift boxes, and the classic Epiphany Galette des Rois, bringing elegance and indulgence to every festive table.
Visit Ladurée UAE or follow @ladureearabia on Instagram
INA Dubai is turning up the festive magic this December with a lineup that combines culinary artistry, craftsmanship, and immersive seasonal experiences. From bold collaborations to elevated dining, every moment is designed to delight. Throughout December, the specially curated Christmas menu brings imaginative seasonal dishes to the table, from grilled scallops with chestnut and bacon crumb to roast Silver Hill duck and charcoal-roasted turkey glazed with blood orange, finishing with indulgent desserts like mulled-wine mousse and white forest cake.
Christmas Menu: Throughout December
This holiday season, Fumée Steakhouse is turning up the heat with a festive dining experience made for year-end celebrations. Available at both Fairmont Dubai and District 8, Marina Walk, the restaurant is dressed to impress with full Christmas décor, merry touches, and a celebratory atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or colleagues.
This month, guests can enjoy a five-course festive menu priced at AED 469 per person for groups of 10 or more. Highlights include Pistachio Arugula Salad, Tenderloin Hummus, Antep-Style Sautéed Liver, and the star of the menu, Chargrilled Wagyu Filet Mignon with sautéed baby potatoes, asparagus, and peppercorn sauce, finishing with Chocolate San Sebastian Cheesecake. Alternatively, the à la carte menu is available with a minimum spend of AED 300 per person, featuring signature dishes like Truffle Beef Tartare, 8-Hour Asado Beef Ribs, Golden Ottoman Steak, and Lobster Linguine al Bisque.
Reservations: Call +971 4 495 9888
Everyone’s going Christmas shopping this weekend, right? Don’t go to the mall, it’ll be crowded! Head to Flowwow! It’s got you covered with a curated selection of last-minute gifts that are ready to impress. From festive bouquets, wreaths, and centrepieces to special cakes, handcrafted candles, plants, and gift boxes, there’s something for everyone — all sourced from local sellers and delivered stress-free.
Varies depending on gift selection
Visit Flowwow to browse, order, and get gifts delivered straight to your door.
