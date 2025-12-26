WEEKEND HOTLIST: Here’s All The ‘Can’t Miss-Out’ Experiences For The Last Week Of The Year In Dubai!

If you’re among those who are trying to come to terms with the fact that the year is almost over, join the club. Before the whole “new year, new me” fiasco gets to you, here’s how you can make the most out of your last weekend of the year (phew!).

Whether you want to dine, whine, or shine your way into ‘almoooost’ new year – Dubai’s got a place for you as usual

7. Experience DSF’s Mountain Fest At Hatta

Looking for a weekend plan that feels far from the city? DSF has taken things up a notch (literally) by turning Hatta Wadi Hub into a mountain-side night festival. Once the sun sets, the rugged landscape lights up with glowing hiking trails, immersive light installations and open-air experiences designed to be explored at your own pace.

Expect candlelit concerts set against the Hajjar Mountains, movie nights inside Hatta’s first cinema dome, live music, food trucks and fireworks on weekends. It’s calm, scenic and refreshingly different from your usual DSF strolls, with cooler air, fewer crowds and plenty of space to wander.

Where: Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta

When: From 5pm daily, until 31 December 2025

Entry: Free (some experiences are ticketed)

6. Catch festive Disney+ movie nights under the stars at Winter City

Disney+ is bringing the festive feels to Winter City at Expo City Dubai with daily outdoor screenings of classic holiday favourites. Think Frozen, Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and more, all set under the stars in a beautifully festive space.

With two screenings a day throughout the season, it’s an easy way to soak up the holiday spirit.

When: 6 – 31 December 2025

Where: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

5. All-new drone show at Bluewaters and The Beach JBR

Dubai Shopping Festival has rolled out an all-new drone show lighting up the skies over Bluewaters and The Beach JBR. Titled Celebrations, the show brings bold colours, upgraded effects and synchronised music for a full festive spectacle.

Where: Bluewaters Island & The Beach JBR

When: Daily from December 5 to January 11, at 8pm and 10pm

Entry: Free

4. Bollywood Beatdown takes over VICE this weekend

If your weekend plans need a serious energy boost, Bollywood Beatdown at VICE is bringing the glow, the beats and non-stop dancing. Expect banger Bollywood hits with Shameless Mani, DJ Arsalan and DJ Aghori.

Where: VICE, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai

When: Friday, 26 December, from 10pm

Dress code: Party wear & business casuals (door policy applies)

Tickets: From AED 200

3. Reunite with the iconic ABBA hits at QE2

ABBA REUNION returns to Dubai with a festive Christmas special aboard the iconic QE2. Expect classics like Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Waterloo, delivered with live vocals, choreography and spot-on costumes.

Where: Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid

When: Saturday, 27 December | 8pm

Tickets: From AED 150

2. Battle of the Sexes: Dubai Showdown

The iconic Battle of the Sexes lands in Dubai as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Nick Kyrgios in a one-night-only clash at Coca-Cola Arena.

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

When: Sunday, 28 December 2025

Tickets: From AED 495

1. Step into a sweet wonderland at Dubai’s Museum of Candy

The Museum of Candy invites you to explore over 15 immersive, candy-filled rooms packed with colour, oversized sculptures and playful surprises.

Where: Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Rd, Dubai

When: Daily, 10am – 10pm (60-minute experience)

