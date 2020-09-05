BREAKING: 705 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In 24 Hours

Just in: 705 new cases of Covid-19 have been reporting on Saturday in the UAE.

An additional 82,333 tests were conducted and the Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed 494 more recoveries and one death.

The past week has been the first time that the number of cases has crossed 700 since a brief spike in July. Prior, the highest number of cases were recorded in May.

Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public

The penalty for not wearing a mask in public is AED 3,000.

To date, the UAE has carried out more than 7.2 million tests, with many residents undergoing multiple tests for work and travel.