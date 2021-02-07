All Parties And Gatherings To Be Banned In Abu Dhabi With Immediate Effect

New and more strict COVID-19 restrictions have been announced in the capital, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel virus.

Firstly, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has closed all movie theatres and prohibited parties and house gatherings while limiting the number of people allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings to 10; and 20 for funerals and mourning services.

Abu Dhabi’s NCEMA has further reduced the operating capacity of commercial economic and tourism activities, with immediate effect.