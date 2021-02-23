Among The Travellers Arriving To The UAE 0.7% Had Tested Positive For COVID-19

The UAE’s guidelines upon arrival are a negative PCR test and to test for COVID-19 at the airport. Dubai International Airport provide all arriving passengers a complimentary PCR test with the result being released in a span of 24 hours.

Taking a COVID-19 test prior to travelling did not apply to every traveller , however one must be taken when arriving to the UAE. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) stated that testing centres are working with the highest global standards and penalties will be imposed if quality is compromised.

The General Civil Aviation Authority also launched the first mobile center, in the world, for civil aviation medical services

The weekly COVID-19 briefing took place today, releasing some new information on vaccination progresses, quarantine guidelines and testing upon arriving to the country

Islamil Mohammed Al Balooshi, Official Spokesperson of UAE Aviation Sector, said that over 70% of frontline workers in the aviation sector received the vaccination.