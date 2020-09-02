Coronavirus
BREAKING: 735 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In 24 Hours
Just in: 735 new COVID-19 cases announced today.
538 recoveries were also announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 62,029. The total number of cases now stands at 71,540. This is the highest number of cases announced in one day since May.
3 deaths were confirmed taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the UAE to 387.
Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public
