The 3 Documents You Need To Get The COVID Vaccine In Dubai

The UAE is in the midst of the most successful vaccination drives against COVID-19 in the world and aims to have the entire population or eligible adults vaccinated by year-end.

On the ground, walk-ins were available for all residents, however as cases spike, authorities announced priority will be given to the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.

For six weeks, the priority is going to senior citizens, people of determination and people with chronic diseases

If you’ve already taken the first dose, you can still get your second dose. The announcement means that priority people do not need to book an appointment.