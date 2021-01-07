Wednesday's COVID-19 Stats Show How Cases In The UAE Are On The Rise Again

Crossing over 2000 cases, the highest ever COVID-19 infections were recorded in the UAE on Wednesday, January 6.

2,067 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded last night, making it the highest tally to date.

A breakdown of last night’s COVID-stats:

New cases: 2,067

New recoveries: 2,199

Total deaths: 689

Total recoveries: 195,520

Total confirmed cases: 218,766

Total active cases: 22,557

The latest numbers were detected after 156,553 tests were conducted. The number of tests conducted nationwide has climbed to 21.7 million.