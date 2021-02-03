Dubai Discloses Which Is The 'Best Vaccine' For Residents To Choose From

See now this is the problem!

First, we were waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, then we were waiting to see the aftereffects of the vaccine, and now with multiple vaccines being made available to the general public… we aren’t able to *choose* a vaccine…

Talk about first world problems *facepalm*

Currently, the three available vaccines in the UAE are the American-German made Pfizer-BioNTech, China-made Sinopharm and India-made AstraZeneca

Right now the priority is to get vaccinated and to keep yourself and the community around you as safe as possible. No, that’s not us advising you on the same, it’s a top health official reminding residents that there’s no such thing as the ‘best vaccine‘.

Time is a crucial factor here, as your wait may make you prone to the disease & its complications. So the most important question to ask is how easily we can get the vaccine & what’s the fastest way to get it.

This was expressed by Dr Farida AlHosani, the UAE’s official spokesperson for the healthcare sector, while she stressed that the time is of the essence and right now our priority should be to get vaccinated ASAP.

When asked ‘which one is the best from the different vaccines being offered’ in a KT Q&A article, Dr Al Hosani further added that,