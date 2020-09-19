Dubai SHUTS Down A Coffee Shop And Fines Multiple Shops After Staff Members Were Caught Without Face Masks In a bid to curb the spread of the novel virus, authorities are conducting inspections across the city to ensure complete compliance with COVID-19-related precautions. As a result of the inspections, Dubai Economy (DED) closed down a coffee shop after the staff were caught not wearing a face mask This was done cooperation with the Department of Tourism and Commerce as staff members were not wearing face masks, and not adhering to the social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

DED also fined 7 establishments including commercial establishments in malls, International City, and Al Bada’a area for NOT adhering to the precautionary measures 5 other shops were warned for not placing social distancing stickers. Meanwhile, 660 establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures being implemented against coronavirus (COVID-19). DED is reminding the public that, It’s on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the challenges posed by the pandemic globally.

