د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 Tests In Dubai For The Following People

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are free COVID tests available for select people in Dubai.

While standard COVID-19 tests in Dubai have been reduced to AED250, according to an update from Dubai health Authority who are encouraging preemptive medical exams as a preventative measure; the elderly, people of determination, people suffering chronic illnesses and Emirati citizens are eligible for free Covid tests.

COVID tests are readily available across the city, with majority of results available between 24 and 48 hours. To book a free test, call Dubai Health Authority, information below.

Who is eligible for FREE COVID-19 tests in Dubai?

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
  • Patients 60 years of age and older with symptoms (Local news reports the age has been updated to 50 years, we’re waiting on confirmation for this. Dubai’s local health authority website states it’s 60 years)
  • Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms, those who are pregnant, people of determination and those with chronic illnesses
  • Those who were in contact with a positive case and are presenting with symptoms
  • Those who have returned from travel and are presenting with symptoms
  • Emirati Citizens

Information via Dubai Health Authority

If you do not fit into any of the categories above but have developed symptoms, please seek medical attention.

You can book your test by calling Dubai Health Authority on 800 342

Standard PCR COVID tests in Dubai have been reduced from AED370 to AED250

Read about COVID drive-through testing facilities here

For inquiries or assistance, you can contact:

  • Ministry of Health and Prevention 80011111
  • Estijaba Service by Abu Dhabi Health Department 8001717
  • Dubai Health Authority 800342

The Lovin Daily: Passengers Flying With Emirates From Dubai Can Get COVID Tests For AED150

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?