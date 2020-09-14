Free COVID-19 Tests In Dubai For The Following People

There are free COVID tests available for select people in Dubai.

While standard COVID-19 tests in Dubai have been reduced to AED250, according to an update from Dubai health Authority who are encouraging preemptive medical exams as a preventative measure; the elderly, people of determination, people suffering chronic illnesses and Emirati citizens are eligible for free Covid tests.

COVID tests are readily available across the city, with majority of results available between 24 and 48 hours. To book a free test, call Dubai Health Authority, information below.