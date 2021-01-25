New COVID-19 Test In Abu Dhabi To Give Results Within 20 MINUTES!

The capital has approved three NEW means of COVID-19 diagnosis tests.

One of the COVID-tests (Antigen test) can fetch patients results within just 20 MINUTES!!!

Providing faster results, these Department of Health (DoH) approved tests are based on the latest global scientific developments and offer physicians the support to provide better, more informed patient care decisions.

New tests include:

1. Antigen test

The antigen test is conducted via nasal swab, and it is a rapid test that provides results within 20 minutes.

2. RT-LAMP genetic test

This is also a nasal swab test that provides results within one hour.

(Both the antigen test and the RT-LAMP test provide results faster than the regular PCR test, which gives results within 48 hours)

3. Saliva specimens

This test, which has already been piloted in a few schools, can be used for the diagnosis of children when the collection of a nasal swab is difficult.

These 3 newly approved tests will be used in Abu Dhabi for the diagnosis of COVID-19, along with regular PCR tests and DPI tests.